Emma, a conservation technician at Hartlepool’s National Museum of the Royal Navy, is combining working on treasures of the past with studying for a university masters degree to achieve the higher position of a qualified conservator.

The opportunity has been afforded to her through a four-year Cultural Heritage Conservator Apprenticeship at the University of Lincoln.

Speaking to the Mail during National Apprenticeship Week, Emma said: “It allows me to keep my job at the museum and get that qualification at the same time as actually learning on the job.

Conservation Technician Emma Callaghan in front of HMS Trincomalee in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

"I think those two things are vital to combine together.”

Emma, 27, helps to preserve small handheld maritime objects right up to the museum’s largest exhibit HMS Trincomalee, which has the distinction of being Britain’s oldest warship still afloat.

This weekend is also International Day of Women and Girls in Science and as well as supporting apprentices, the museum also champions women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers.

Emma cleaning the engine of HMS Warrior in Portsmouth.

Emma recently used forensic paint techniques and analysis to date Trincomalee’s nameplate, previously believed to be fairly modern, to the early 1900s.

"I could only learn that through scientific analysis that we have done,” said Emma. “It’s a really good example of how sciences and other STEM subjects can enhance our understanding.”

She also recently spent some time at the museum’s flagship site in Portsmouth working on HMS Warrior, which was previously restored in Hartlepool.

While there, Emma also got to take advantage of their advanced conservation facilities and receive mentoring from the museum’s head of conservation.

Emma (left) on board HMS Trincomalee with principal curator Clare Hunt.

Praising the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s support in her apprenticeship, she added: “They have involved me on projects I might not necessarily been involved with in my previous role.

"The mentoring from conservators and curators that I’ve had has been really vital to that learning.

"I wouldn’t be getting the same experience without that support.”

*Hartlepool College of Further Education will welcome up to 70 employers when it hosts its Big Apprenticeship Event on Thursday, February 9.

