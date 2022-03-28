This year’s National Pet Month, celebrated each year in April, will kick-off this Friday (April 1).

Ahead of the campaign’s start, we take a closer look at its aims and how families across the North East can get involved.

The National Pet Month initiative champions and raises awareness of responsible pet ownership through a range of resources, including educational campaigns in schools and highlighting animal welfare organisations’ great work on social media.

It is co-ordinated by the National Office of Animal Health (NOAH) and Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PMFA), and some of the campaign’s objectives are:

*Promoting responsible pet ownership

*Raising awareness of the mutual benefit living with pets brings

National Pet Month 2022 starts on Friday, April 1. Picture: Pixabay.

*Celebrating the role of vital pet care specialists

*Encouraging fundraising for UK pet welfare charities and organisations

National Pet Month runs until Monday, May 2, with families across the North East and beyond encouraged to get involved with spreading the campaign’s important messages – not just during the coming month but throughout the year.

As the campaign gathers pace in the weeks ahead, animal lovers are invited to get in touch and share details of fundraisers for their chosen good causes.

Those with an interest in sharing the benefits of pet ownership can also join the discussion on the National Pet Month social media channels and register for email updates.

For more information about the campaign, visit the National Pet Month website here and Facebook page here.

If you want to share your favourite pet picture with us, visit our Facebook page and watch out for our post on the first day of National Pet Month (Friday, April 1).

