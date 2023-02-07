National Service reflected in ex-armed service personnel numbers.

The Royal British Legion says the data – collected for the first time in the 2021 census – will be "crucial" in providing support and services for the ex-armed forces community.

The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that there were 3,844 veterans living in Hartlepool in March 2021 – around 885 (23%) of whom were over the age of 80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high proportion of octogenarian veterans is, say the ONS, a product of National Service that ran in the UK between 1939 and 1960.

Conscription required healthy males aged between 17 to 21 to serve in the armed forces for between 18 months and two years and was phased out in the late 1950s, meaning the last surviving people to have been conscripted will now be well into their 80s.

There were 150 veterans over the age of 90 in the area as of March 2021 and just 9.8% of ex military personnel in the area were under 35.

Only 12.9% were female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally 3.8% of people were found to have served in the armed forces – 1.9 million people – with 31.8% over the age of 80 or over.