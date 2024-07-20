Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool welcomed back an impressive looking visitor from last year’s Tall Ships Races.

The Dutch sail training vessel Eendracht sailed into town on Friday afternoon, just over a year since she last visited the town when Hartlepool hosted the Tall Ships Races last July.

A number of people turned out to see her coming into port at around 5pm on July 19.

Hartlepool Borough Council said: “After the warm welcome received when participating in Tall Ships Races Hartlpool 2023 we are delighted to be welcoming back Eendracht as they visit us on their journey to Aberdeen who are hosting Tallships Races in 2025.

The Eendracht just off the Hartlepool coast. Picture by FRANK REID

“Hartlepool is a Sail Trainee friendly port therefore PD Ports and Hartlepool Marina have shown their commitment to supporting young people from all over the world on their sailing journey.

“We hope to welcome more ships to visit in the future.”

Eendracht, from the Netherlands, is one of the larger Class A Tall Ships vessels with a 55-metre hull (180 feet).