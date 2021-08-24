NEVRlabs in Hartlepool will offer the latest immersive gaming experiences.

NEVRlabs (North East Virtual Reality), believed to be the first centre of its kind, will open its doors at Park Towers in Park Road on Monday, August 30.

Featuring the latest technology and hardware, it is ‘powered’ by and will raise funds for Alice House Hospice after the pandemic forced it to look for new ways of fundraising.

It will offer gaming and experiences through virtual reality, PCs and consoles.

Feel like you are flying on this simulator.

Tracy Woodall, CEO of Alice House Hospice, said: “During the pandemic, most of our usual fundraising events were either impossible or severely compromised.

"We used some of the time we had to develop this new business, which was designed with Covid safety measures in place.

"The scope of VR is endless and this is just the beginning; the opening of NEVRlabs is the start of a brand new phase for hospice, not just in terms of funding care, but in supporting and engaging with our local community and beyond.”

Using the latest technology, the centre offers a variety of experiences including driving simulators, a skydiving simulator and digital escape rooms.

NEVRlabs is based in Park Tower, Park Road, Hartlepool.

As well as entertainment the centre will also focus on fitness, well-being and mental health, training and education by working alongside voluntary and community groups, schools and other education providers.

The centre will work to support players of esports competitive gaming and host high level tournaments.

There will also be a range of non-VR experiences to suit all tastes.

All proceeds will go towards sustaining care and support services that Alice House provides to people affected by life limiting illnesses and the death of a loved one.

It is hoped the new venture will also help younger people to feel a connection to the hospice, possibly for the first time.

Tracy added: “I would highly encourage everyone to come and see what we have to offer and I don’t believe there is anything else anywhere, quite like this.

"We can’t wait to open our doors and look forward to welcoming our first customers on 30 August.”

To find out more about NEVRlabs and book a visit go to www.nevrlabs.co.uk

