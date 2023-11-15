A bingo hall has opened a new bar after extending into a disused shop next door.

Club 3000 Bingo, in Yoden Way, Peterlee, has launched The Last Call after a £500,000 refurbishment.

The improvements involved knocking through the existing bingo club and creating a modern bar and lounge area in premises which had been empty for around a decade.

Sky Sports is also shown in the bar throughout the day and customers can book a booth for special occasions.

Club 3000 Peterlee manager Amie Rahman said: “We are proud to offer our customers another way of playing bingo.

"We have lots of events planned over the coming months, including live entertainment, karaoke, quiz nights as well as the opportunity to win big prizes.

“Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening we pay 3 x £1000 houses, and once the bingo has finished there is more entertainment on hand”.