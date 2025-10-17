A new bar set over three floors in the heart of the town is now open to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Perple Pineapple has opened on Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, and is split across three floors.

There is a cellar snug with jukebox and darts board, a bar and DJ deck on the main floor and comfy booths and a heated terrace on the top floor, which is expected to open in the next few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the venue said: “We’re thrilled to be opening up on Whitby Street following huge renovation works by Robson & Son Builders who have done a fantastic job with the place.

Hartlepool’s brand new bar The Perple Pineapple has opened on Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, and is split across three floors.

"We’re really aiming to be a destination bar where customers can walk in, have a laugh, a board game or even a go on the karaoke on selected days.”

The spokesperson added: “I am looking forward to the next few months.”

The premises were empty were vacant for several years before the conversion into a bar.