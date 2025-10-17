New bar The Perple Pineapple with rooftop terrace opens in Hartlepool
The Perple Pineapple has opened on Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, and is split across three floors.
There is a cellar snug with jukebox and darts board, a bar and DJ deck on the main floor and comfy booths and a heated terrace on the top floor, which is expected to open in the next few weeks.
A spokesperson for the venue said: “We’re thrilled to be opening up on Whitby Street following huge renovation works by Robson & Son Builders who have done a fantastic job with the place.
"We’re really aiming to be a destination bar where customers can walk in, have a laugh, a board game or even a go on the karaoke on selected days.”
The spokesperson added: “I am looking forward to the next few months.”
The premises were empty were vacant for several years before the conversion into a bar.