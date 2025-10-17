New bar The Perple Pineapple with rooftop terrace opens in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:29 BST
A new bar set over three floors in the heart of the town is now open to the public.

The Perple Pineapple has opened on Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, and is split across three floors.

There is a cellar snug with jukebox and darts board, a bar and DJ deck on the main floor and comfy booths and a heated terrace on the top floor, which is expected to open in the next few weeks.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “We’re thrilled to be opening up on Whitby Street following huge renovation works by Robson & Son Builders who have done a fantastic job with the place.

Hartlepool’s brand new bar The Perple Pineapple has opened on Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, and is split across three floors.placeholder image
"We’re really aiming to be a destination bar where customers can walk in, have a laugh, a board game or even a go on the karaoke on selected days.”

The spokesperson added: “I am looking forward to the next few months.”

The premises were empty were vacant for several years before the conversion into a bar.

