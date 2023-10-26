News you can trust since 1877
New bike lockers installed in Hartlepool town centre

The promotion of sustainable travel in Hartlepool has received a boost with five new bike lockers installed in the town centre.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
The secure lockers are located in Villiers Street and are available daily on a first-come-first-served basis.

They have been funded by Hartlepool Borough Council-led Hartlepool Active Travel Hub, which aims to encourage people to travel more sustainably by promoting alternatives to driving.

Similar lockers have previously been installed outside the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre.

Road safety and sustainable travel officer, Justin Goult, beside the new bike lockers in Villiers Street, Hartlepool.Road safety and sustainable travel officer, Justin Goult, beside the new bike lockers in Villiers Street, Hartlepool.
Justin Goult, the council’s road safety and sustainable travel officer, said: “If we are going to succeed in getting more people out of their cars and onto bikes, then we need to ensure they can do so safely and with confidence.

"Having somewhere secure to leave your bike when visiting the town centre helps to ensure that is the case.”

Cyclists are asked to store bikes on a daily basis, not overnight, so that the benefits can be enjoyed by all.

