Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The secure lockers are located in Villiers Street and are available daily on a first-come-first-served basis.

They have been funded by Hartlepool Borough Council-led Hartlepool Active Travel Hub, which aims to encourage people to travel more sustainably by promoting alternatives to driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar lockers have previously been installed outside the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road safety and sustainable travel officer, Justin Goult, beside the new bike lockers in Villiers Street, Hartlepool.

Justin Goult, the council’s road safety and sustainable travel officer, said: “If we are going to succeed in getting more people out of their cars and onto bikes, then we need to ensure they can do so safely and with confidence.

"Having somewhere secure to leave your bike when visiting the town centre helps to ensure that is the case.”