A new book is set to shine a light on a brave First World War soldier who received Britain’s highest award for gallantry.

Jack Youll VC Great War Hero tells the little-known story and untimely death of John “Jack” Youll, an electrician from Thornley.

He was one of only a handful of soldiers from the North East to have been awarded the Victoria Cross medal (VC) during the First or Second World Wars.

The book is written by prolific author Paul Chrystal and Nina Youll, a relative of Jack’s who lives in Hartlepool.

Paul, formerly of Hartlepool but now living in York, came into contact with Nina after publishing a book earlier this year about one of his own relatives, Eric Priest, called The Seaforth Highlanders: Aiding the King, 1881-1961.

Paul said: “Nina gave me a load of information relating to Jack, none of which had been published before.

"She asked if I could write something along the lines of the Seaforth Highlanders.”

Born in June 1897, Jack was an electrician who volunteered for the Army in 1915, joining 1st Battalion, Northumberland Fusiliers.

Jack served with the Northumberland Fusiliers in the First World War.

He showed early promise and was selected for officer training and during the First World War he first saw action on the Western Front in Northern Europe.

But it was after redeployment to Italy that he earned the Victoria Cross when during fighting he single-handedly charged an Austrian machine gun post that had his unit pinned down, killing most of the crew and turning the weapon on the enemy.

Tragically, he was killed in October 1918, aged just 21, just two weeks before the end of the war.

Paul’s research took him to the archives at Alnwick Castle where the museum for the Northumberland Fusiliers is based.

The book also paints a picture of mining village Thornley, where Jack is remembered on a dedicated monument.

Paul, 70, added: “He is often remembered there. A long time ago people got together and produced a very moving monument to him.

"I hope the book will appeal to people because he was a very brave man and we need to remember people like that.”

The book, published by Pen and Sword Books is out from August 30. Get it for cheaper from their website at www.pen-and-sword.co.uk