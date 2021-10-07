New boss of care home started work there as a laundry assistant

Hayley Holland

Hayley Holland has been appointed manager at Yohden Care Complex, in Blackhall Colliery, two decades after she started work in the laundry.

Hayley, 43, began working at the care home, part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group, in 2001.

But it was when she was given the opportunity to cover a care shift one weekend that she discovered her real passion.

With the support of the then matron, Dot Lowther, Hayley rose through the ranks – including leaving to study nursing at Teesside University.

She said: “As much as I wanted to do it, I never thought it was something I could.

“I didn’t have the confidence in myself, but Dot believed in me and eventually convinced me to go for it.”

After qualifying in 2015 and a spell working in a hospice, Hayley returned to Yohden as a nurse in 2018, became clinical lead in 2019 and stepped up to deputy manager in July last year.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to be at Yohden, and it was so emotional coming back and seeing Dot again, who was by then living in the home.

“Being manager here seemed like a dream, but now that dream has come true.”

After spending the majority of her career at Yohden and having grown up in the village, Hayley has a deep commitment to the home and a clear vision for its future.

She said: “Everyone living and working here is part of my family. That is what I want to create here – a family feel where those living with us don’t feel like they’re coming to a nursing home, they feel like this is their home.

“I want us to have the best reputation and fantastic relationships with social workers, with families, and with this community.

“Above all else I want this to continue to be a happy home for everyone.”