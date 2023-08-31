New brochure charts Boer War statue appeal and remembers the Hartlepool heroes who inspired fundraising campaign

Steve Close spent around eight years leading the campaign to replace the original Boer War memorial in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, after remembering the “disgust on people’s faces” when it was seemingly stolen in 1968.

Following the completion of a replacement nearly a year ago by renowned artist Ray Lonsdale, Steve has now published a 16-page booklet chronicling both the fundraising appeal and the lives of some of the town’s 23 fatalities.

He and wife Sharon spent around 90 hours researching the booklet with their sources including the Northern Daily Mail, which was how the Hartlepool Mail used to be known.

Steve Close in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, with the new Boer War Statue behind him and a copy of the commemorative brochure he has published. Picture by FRANK REID.

Businessman Steve, 63, said: “While a lot of people know about the Second World War and the Falklands War, people know very little about the Boer War and its circumstances.

"This brochure is important as we are walking in the footsteps of these young people who lost their lives abroad.

"They were just like us and walked in the park and in the town centre like we do until they were called away to war.”

The Boer War of 1899-1902 followed a previous war between the British Empire and Dutch settlers in Southern Africa nearly 20 years earlier.

The Boer War statue was created by celebrated artist Ray Lonsdale following a £25,000 fundraising appeal.

The second conflict resulted in the deaths of around 75,000 soldiers and civilians.

They included Gunner Charles Adams, from Lamb Street, West Hartlepool, of the Elswick Company Artillery Northumberland Volunteers, who died only around a fortnight after landing at Cape Town in 1900.

The brochure also includes extracts of letters by another casualty, Trooper Herbert Blenkinsopp, of the Commander in Chief’s Bodyguard, which were sent home to his parents in Hutton Avenue.

In one, he discusses how he had to lie under a water cart to write as it was the only place where he could escape the sun.

The booklet costs £1 and has been subsidised by leftover funds from the successful £25,000 statue appeal.