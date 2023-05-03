New charity beer named in honour of Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat
A new beer named in honour of a lifeboat will raise vital funds for its ongoing work.
Regulars at the Fishermans Arms, at the Headland, Hartlepool, were invited to the Tooth and Claw Brewing site at the town’s Camerons Brewery to make Betty Huntbach ale from scratch.
Proceeds from every pint of the Indian Pale Ale (IPA) sold at the pub will benefit Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Landlady Hazel Whitelock said: "We are very proud to support our local RNLI volunteers and the important work they do so we thought it would be a good idea to call it Betty Huntbatch, which is the name of the all-weather lifeboat berthed at the Ferry Road Lifeboat Station."
Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden praised both the pub and staff before adding: “I'm sure some of the crew will be calling in to the pub to sample a pint of Betty Huntbatch beer at the earliest opportunity."