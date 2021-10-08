New Christmas market coming to Hartlepool as town golf club gets into the festive spirit

Kelly Forcer with Santa Clause as she is getting ready to set up the first Christmas market at High Throston Golf Club.

High Throston golf club will bring some extra cheer over two weekends in November and December with its first Chrismas market.

Decorations and Christmas music will provide a backdrop for shoppers as they browse multiple stalls for jewellery, baby clothes and candles, as well as enjoy pizza, coffees and cakes.

There will also be a chance to capture the moment and take Polaroid photos in front of a Christmas decor.

Kelly Forcer (left) has been organising the market with the help of Phoebe Stainthorpe.

Golf club manager Kelly Forcer, who has been organising the event with the help of Phoebe Stainthorpe, has said interest in the upcoming market has already been high, with “over a hundred” people asking if they could book a place for their stall.

Kelly said: "It’s been good, quite a few people have been applying for the stalls. We have got over a hundred people asking to book a stall place.

"We’ve got people doing jewellery, candles, we’ve got Christmas goods.

"We’ve got people making Christmas gifts calendars. There’s quite a few stalls.

"We’re looking forward to it.”

She added: "If this one goes well, I’ll do one regularly for different occasions, like the summer holidays or Easter.”

Preparations for the event are already under way with Christmas decorations and music being organised.

The market will be outdoors, but an indoor section, including a café, will be available too.

Kelly has said she hopes the new market will help get people in the festive mood.

She said: "There aren’t many Christmas markets in the North East locally.

"It’s walking distance to loads of areas in Hartlepool, so they can come and have a walk and have a couple of drinks. It’s on a weekend, so families can come.

"It’s a lovely view, the gold course looks amazing at the minute.

“There’s quite a few things to go for and to get us in the Christmas mood, that was one of the main ideas.

"Get everybody in, have a nice flavoured coffee or hot chocolate, it would be lovely."

The market will take place on Sunday, 28 November and Saturday, 11 December between 10 am and 4 pm.

Stall places can be booked by contacting High Thorston Golf Club on their Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]

