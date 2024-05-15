Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business leaders, civic leaders and residents across Hartlepool are getting involved in a new commission that aims to tackle poverty across the town.

Since its launch in Scotland in 2009, more than 10 groups have been set up across the UK.

Hartlepool’s Poverty Truth Commission has been set up by anti-poverty charity Thrive Teesside to encourage people that have experiences of poverty to be included in decision-making processes.

Dozens of business leaders, civic leaders and residents gathered at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club to mark the launch of the Poverty Truth Commission.

The launch event, held at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, featured talks, performances and music to highlight the stigmas surrounding poverty in the Hartlepool and to begin discussions on how to tackle it.

Tracey Herrington, manager of Thrive Teesside, said: “The Poverty Truth Commission is a particular way of working where you work with people in the community who live with disadvantages or struggle with poverty.

"We also work alongside civic and business leaders who have the power to create change.

"Today is an opportunity for people in poverty to speak their truth to power, and then the civic and business leaders will listen, and then following on from today, they will listen as a whole group and collectively address some of the issues that people are struggling with in Hartlepool.”

Half of the Poverty Truth Commission’s members are people that have senior roles in civic and business life and half are people that have a direct personal experience of poverty in Hartlepool.

Sammi Reay, a mother of two who spoke at the event, said: “I’m here to speak my truth about poverty and my lived experience and this launch event is to just shine a light on poverty and what it is for all of us today living in Hartlepool.”

Sammi has been directly impacted by poverty, losing her sight following a brain injury and having to navigate her new life without her usual securities.

Despite working part-time, Sammi still struggles to bring in enough of an income to support herself and her family.

Speaking about the impact the commission has had on her, Sammi said: “It’s helped me share my lived experience.

"We’re coming together with all people in positions of power in Hartlepool to share our experience so we can come together and work together on these issues and see if we can make a change – and this is the start of it.”

Joanne Dolan, who also spoke at the event, said: “I am dependent on groups like this to help me get through and support me in my time of need.”

She continued: “My son came home from school one day asking if he was a poverty child.

"That scared me and I knew I had to change that.”

From April 2024 to April 2025, monthly commissioners’ meetings are going to be held to build relationships, support groups and encourage one-to-one meetings to help tackle poverty.

In May 2025, a final event is going to be held to publicise the commission’s findings.

This is going to include the projects carried out and the effect that these projects had on commissioners.