New crime thriller is published and there's a Hartlepool hero at the centre of the drama

Paul Hichens' new book Butcher Boy Blue.

Paul Hichens has described his novel, called Butcher Boy Blue, as “different to typical crime thrillers”.

He said it was "funny, thrilling and addictive with an enthralling new sleuth.”

The central character is Mo who is “19 and a magnet for trouble, and all manner of mayhem keeps befalling him in Meldrew-esque fashion”.

Paul Hichens.

"Hunted and with smoking guns from multiple murders hot in his hands, he confronts the impossible as only he can - with daring, wit and calamity.”

Paul said Mo has a “cataclysmic talent for digging his own grave”.

Paul himself has “lived in various other places including London, Greece, Scotland and the French Alps, but I’ve always found that all roads lead back to Hartlepool. Besides, a hero from Hartlepool is long overdue”.

His book has “extra action, clues, wit and a bewildering enigma” as well as “romance, lyricism, intrigue and fun”, said Paul.

He added: “I’ve supported Pools ever since I saw my first game aged six.

"I even give ‘the mighty Pools’ a shout in the book. Mo isn’t into football, but if he was then Pools would be his team.”

“Discovering I could make tunes, lyrics and songs was a wonderful surprise. And I’ve been surprising myself with songs, and now this novel, ever since.

“Butcher Boy Blue was a long time in the making, mainly because I was very ambitious with the style, intrigue and big twisting plot.

"Now the novel is finally out there, there’s a tiny touch of pride, but my overwhelming sentiment is still mostly surprise. It’s one thing being ambitious. It’s another pulling off things like plots that you thought were impossible.

"I thought it would be great to create a whodunit where overwhelming evidence (including DNA, witnesses, motive etc) all point to one person who has no way whatsoever of evading arrest/conviction but somehow does.”