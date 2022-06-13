A delegation from Extol Trust was taken on a tour of Rossmere Academy, Hartlepool, the latest school to join the North-East organisation, which was founded in 2013 as part of the national academies programme.

Rossmere’s senior leadership team, governors and headteacher Caroline Reed scoured the region for an educational trust that matched their ethos.

They selected Extol Trust after an extensive consultation process which indicated it had the same "moral drivers” and was passionate about making a positive difference in North-East communities..

From left to right, Extol Trust chief executive Julie Deville, with Rossmere Academy headteacher Caroline Reed and chair of governors Gill Slimings.

The school, which has 353 pupils and 100 nursery children, joins Eldon Grove Academy, also in Hartlepool.

Other member schools are New Silksworth Infant Academy, New Silksworth Junior Academy, both in Sunderland, and Thorntree Academy, Middlesbrough.

Rossmere chair of governors Gill Slimings said: “For us becoming an academy was the right thing to do at this time and choosing Extol was the right decision.

"It has already become clear that the partnership is very organised and very strong.”

Rossmere pupils relax in the school's forest school.

Mrs Reed said: “Every school is unique and what we pride ourselves on is enriching students education and adding value.

"We are very lucky to have our forest school for child-initiated learning, project work and outdoor lessons, which builds children’s resilience, independence and confidence and we hope to be able to share this amazing facility with the other schools in the trust.”

Extol Trust chief executive Julie Deville added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rossmere Academy to our trust as it is evident we share a moral belief that all pupils deserve to attend a stand out school, where they can flourish personally, academically and socially.

“We place children at the centre of all we do, aiming to create a climate where excellence flourishes as a result of outstanding leadership, engaging teaching and high quality learning.

Pupils enjoying themselves while they learn at the school's forest school.