New fully inclusive and accessible playground opens at Hartlepool award-winning visitor attraction

An award-winning visitor attraction and nature reserve has opened a unique playground just in time for Easter.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST

The playground, at RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, on the edge of Hartlepool, is suitable for children aged three to 12 and features a six-feet tower wren’s nest, a starling roost climb and caterpillar wobble bridge.

Flights of Fantasy, which designed the playground, also built an interactive low-level bug hotel and a large swing basket.

The playground has been made from locally and responsibly cut wood.

Children playing in nest platform at RSPB Saltholme.Children playing in nest platform at RSPB Saltholme.
Children playing in nest platform at RSPB Saltholme.
Claire Freeburn, visitor experience manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “We wanted to offer a totally immersive experience so children are playing within the natural environment they find here at RSPB Saltholme.”

The playground, which was funded by Teesside Environmental Trust, is also wheelchair accessible with a fully accessible swing and roundabout.

There are also bamboo chimes and interactive noughts and crosses which were designed for children who are visually impaired.

