The playground, at RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, on the edge of Hartlepool, is suitable for children aged three to 12 and features a six-feet tower wren’s nest, a starling roost climb and caterpillar wobble bridge.

Flights of Fantasy, which designed the playground, also built an interactive low-level bug hotel and a large swing basket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playground has been made from locally and responsibly cut wood.

Children playing in nest platform at RSPB Saltholme.

Claire Freeburn, visitor experience manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “We wanted to offer a totally immersive experience so children are playing within the natural environment they find here at RSPB Saltholme.”

The playground, which was funded by Teesside Environmental Trust, is also wheelchair accessible with a fully accessible swing and roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad