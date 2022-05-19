It has been designed to provide accessible, traffic-free community cycling facilities and opportunities for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The “free-form” tarmac track is fenced, floodlit and built on gently sloping terrain with varying elevations and degrees of cornering difficulty.

A dedicated balance bike and learn-to-ride area is being additionally created for younger people to learn new skills.

An aerial view of the track.

The project has been made possible by funding from British Cycling and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of the council, said: “It is a fantastic asset for the town and, in particular, will enable young people, families, disabled people and women to cycle more safely, more often.”

The track is now available for use by local cycling clubs.

Testing will continue through June and it is expected to open for general use in July before an official opening ceremony takes place.

Summerhill staff members Keith Carter and Claire McDonald try out the new track