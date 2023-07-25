The Walking and Cycling Hub, in Church Street, offers a programme of events and activities to help people in the town walk, cycle or use a mobility aid like a wheelchair or mobility scooter.

There is also free information about local walking and cycling routes, led walks and rides and the opportunity for all ages to learn to ride or build confidence on a bike on quiet and easy routes.

James Stubbs, who will be leading the walks and bike rides alongside Ameera Hussain, said: “We’re very excited to open the Hartlepool Walking and Cycling Hub.

The walking and cycling hub has opened in Church Street. Photo: Frank Reid

“There’s lots of information about new and existing paths, and we can help you get more confident walking or cycling, or learn to ride whatever your age. It helps you to feel happier and healthier, and its good for the environment too.”

The hub is run by UK charity Sustrans for the Tees Valley Combined Authority and is one of five hubs in the region. They are part of a multi-million investment programme by the combined authority to improve the walking and cycling network across the region.

Justin Goult, Hartlepool Borough Council Road Safety and Sustainable Travel Officer, said: “We are delighted as an authority to be working closely with Sustrans and the Tees Valley Combined Authority to encourage more people to adopt sustainable forms of travel and to take advantage of the many miles of traffic-free walking and cycling routes across the Borough.

"The new Hub is a great asset for the town, and I would encourage people to drop in to find out more from the friendly and helpful Sustrans team based there.”

It is hoped the new hub will help people to get more active.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added: “Getting Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool moving is vital to our future.

"We need to make sure all avenues of getting around and getting access to work are available to everyone – be it by road, rail, air or cycle path.”