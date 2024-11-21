New Hartlepool leisure centre's expected visitor numbers revealed as Hartlepool Borough Council seeks cafe operator
The facility, which is due for completion in late 2025 before opening in early 2026, is expected to welcomes around 500,000 visitors annually.
Hartlepool Borough Council is reminding interested parties that applications to run the cafe need to be submitted to the council by Friday, December 6, at noon.
Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “Opportunities such as this are rare, so I would urge interested parties to ensure they submit their tenders before the deadline.
“This is a chance to provide a key customer service in a brand new state-of-the-art building situated in an impressive location overlooking Hartlepool Marina and the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.”
All inquiries and applications should be directed to Philip Timmins by emailing [email protected] or calling (01429) 523228.
Further information is also available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/highlight-cafe
