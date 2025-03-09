New Hartlepool lifeboat John Sharp successfully completes maiden rescue after fishing vessel gets stranded in thick fog

Hartlepool’s new all-weather lifeboat has successfully completed its maiden rescue despite thick fog.

Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers were paged at 7.30am on Sunday, March 9, by Humber Coastguard to assist an eight-metre fishing vessel with two people on board that had suffered mechanical failure around one mile off the Seaton Carew coast.

The £2.45m John Sharp, which began operational service earlier this year after arriving in town in December, launched in thick fog at 7.56am and was alongside the casualty vessel 15 minutes later to safely take it under tow to Hartlepool Marina.

The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse and was made ready for service by 10am.

The all weather lifeboat John Sharp pictured towing the casualty vessel in to Hartlepool Marina. Picture by Tom Collins.

Coxswain Matt Adams said afterwards: “This was the first job for the John Sharp lifeboat and with about 20 metres visibility this morning it certainly wasn't the easiest.

"But once again it's one of the type of jobs we train for on a regular basis.”