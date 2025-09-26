New Hartlepool padel courts will 'be a welcome addition to the locality'

Plans have been approved to provide new padel courts at an industrial estate.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to transform the unit at 13 Park View Road West.

The application from Cleveland Land Services will feature one 20m x 6m singles court and two larger 20m x 10m courts for doubles.

It will also include male and female changing rooms and seating and viewing areas.

13 Park View Road West, Hartlepool, where new padel courts will be built. Pic Via Google Maps.

A report from council planning officers has now confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling them “acceptable”.

The development will create two full-time and two part-time roles, according to the application.

A planning statement in support of the project added it will have a “positive impact on the area” and the facility will “be a welcome addition to the locality.”

The building is served by 25 car parking spaces and has “been vacant since February 2024” when it was last occupied by Electrical Productions.

