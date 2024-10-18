Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Hartlepool business is at the centre of a legal battle with council chiefs over its disability access.

Nova Salon, in the town’s Church Street, opened in April after renovating a shop that had stood empty for some time.

As part of the refit it replaced an existing disabled ramp that took up a large amount of floor space with a smaller mobile variety.

However, Hartlepool Borough Council is insisting that the original ramp be reinstated and is taking legal action against the building’s landlord.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with Sara Razzaq outside Nova Salon in Church Street.

But the salon says none of its customers who use wheelchairs have had any problems and reinstating the old ramp would mean ripping out their nail bar having a serious impact on the business.

The business has gained the backing of Hartlepool’s MP Jonathan Brash who says it is “bureaucracy gone mad”.

Nova Salon proprietor Sara Razzaq said: “I was so excited to start my own business and I’ve worked so hard to get us to the point where we are seeing clients, but this is just a cloud that’s constantly hanging over us.

The salon's mobile ramp and nail bar in the background.

"We’ve renovated a building, we are creating jobs and it just seems that that all means nothing to these people.

"I take my responsibility to my disabled clients really seriously and none of them have had any issue with the ramp that I’ve installed.

"I want to thank our MP for his support and I just hope that common sense prevails.”

Nova Salon employs six people and Sara was recently shortlisted as young entrepreneur of the year at the Hartlepool Business Awards.

Mr Brash branded the council’s actions “totally disproportionate and wrong” adding: “Of course buildings have to be accessible and Sara has ensured that her salon is, indeed she has disabled clients.”

“I know this is causing Sara a huge amount of stress and anxiety and it really has to stop.”

He said Labour colleagues on the council were equally frustrated adding: “End this legal action now and let Sara get on with running her brilliant new business.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “This is an ongoing legal case and therefore we cannot comment further at this stage.”