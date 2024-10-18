New Hartlepool salon in legal battle over disabled ramp as MP Jonathan Brash says it's 'bureaucracy gone mad'

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new Hartlepool business is at the centre of a legal battle with council chiefs over its disability access.

Nova Salon, in the town’s Church Street, opened in April after renovating a shop that had stood empty for some time.

As part of the refit it replaced an existing disabled ramp that took up a large amount of floor space with a smaller mobile variety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Hartlepool Borough Council is insisting that the original ramp be reinstated and is taking legal action against the building’s landlord.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with Sara Razzaq outside Nova Salon in Church Street.Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with Sara Razzaq outside Nova Salon in Church Street.
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with Sara Razzaq outside Nova Salon in Church Street.

But the salon says none of its customers who use wheelchairs have had any problems and reinstating the old ramp would mean ripping out their nail bar having a serious impact on the business.

The business has gained the backing of Hartlepool’s MP Jonathan Brash who says it is “bureaucracy gone mad”.

Read More
Aldi offering £1,000 worth of vouchers to the scariest house in Britain

Nova Salon proprietor Sara Razzaq said: “I was so excited to start my own business and I’ve worked so hard to get us to the point where we are seeing clients, but this is just a cloud that’s constantly hanging over us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The salon's mobile ramp and nail bar in the background.The salon's mobile ramp and nail bar in the background.
The salon's mobile ramp and nail bar in the background.

"We’ve renovated a building, we are creating jobs and it just seems that that all means nothing to these people.

"I take my responsibility to my disabled clients really seriously and none of them have had any issue with the ramp that I’ve installed.

"I want to thank our MP for his support and I just hope that common sense prevails.”

Nova Salon employs six people and Sara was recently shortlisted as young entrepreneur of the year at the Hartlepool Business Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Brash branded the council’s actions “totally disproportionate and wrong” adding: “Of course buildings have to be accessible and Sara has ensured that her salon is, indeed she has disabled clients.”

“I know this is causing Sara a huge amount of stress and anxiety and it really has to stop.”

He said Labour colleagues on the council were equally frustrated adding: “End this legal action now and let Sara get on with running her brilliant new business.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “This is an ongoing legal case and therefore we cannot comment further at this stage.”

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepoolLabour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice