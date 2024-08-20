Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mass training initiative is being held in Hartlepool to teach people how to administer a life-saving drug which can quickly reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

Hartlepool’s Nalox-athon is going to include free drop-in training sessions at a number of community locations across the town in a bid to increase the number of people able to inject Naloxone – a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

Organised by Start, Hartlepool’s substance misuse service, the Nalox-athon is going to be held from 27 to 30 August to mark International Overdose Awareness Day 2024 – which is on Saturday, August 31.

Participants will receive instructions on when and how to use Naloxone and they will be given Naloxone kits to take away once they have completed their training.

A mass training initiative is to be held in Hartlepool to teach people how to administer a life-saving drug which can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Training sessions are taking place at a number of venues across the town including LilyAnne's Wellbeing, Greenbank, St Aidan's Kitchen and The Women's Health Hub.

Naloxone can help restore normal breathing within two to three minutes and does not cause harm if it is given to someone who does not have opioids in their system.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, chair of Hartlepool’s Health and Wellbeing Board and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Hartlepool Nalox-athon is a great idea and I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the drop-in training sessions so that we can create a large pool of people with the knowledge and skills needed to administer Naloxone correctly.

“Naloxone is really effective at treating the effects of an opioid overdose and can be the difference between life and death.”

To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, a memory walk is taking place from the band stand in Maritime Avenue to the Seaton Carew bus station on Friday, August 30, from 2pm until 4pm.

Afterwards, there will be a remembrance service for people’s loved ones who have lost their lives to an overdose.

Some of the organisations involved will be holding creative sessions in the run-up to the walk, including decorating rocks to raise awareness of overdoses and commemorating those who have lost their lives.

The rocks will be placed on the beach. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Anyone can attend a training session and there is no need to book in advance.

For more information and for details on where training sessions are taking place, see https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/news/article/2918/training_initiative.