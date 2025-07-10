A new trade hub has launched in Hartlepool to mark the expansion of a company’s products and expertise.

Online-based trade supplier Leader Trade has launched its first purpose-built trade centre in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, designed especially for professional tradespeople.

For more than three decades, Leader Trade has supplied a range of products to its customers online including doors, floors and trade accessories, delivered directly to project sites and homes.

Earlier this month it opened its first United Kingdom hub in Hartlepool to provide tailored advice, immediate stock and walk-in counter access to all of its customers across the town and wider area.

UK-based trade supplier Leader Trade has launched a purpose-built trade centre in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, designed especially for professional tradespeople. Pictured is depot manager David Turner and his team.

Leader chief commercial officer John Sharp said: “The LeaderTrade.com hub isn’t just another trade counter, it’s a dedicated space where tradespeople can get exactly what they need, when they need it, backed by real expertise.

“We’ve built it for people who value time, trust in their suppliers and want immediate access to the right stock.”

He continued: “What makes the hub different is how naturally it fits the daily rhythm of the trade.

“From product specs and technical advice to same-day bulk orders, we’re focused on making every visit faster, more efficient and more cost-effective.”

Leader Trade has operated in Hartlepool for more than three decades and has “strong ties to the local business community”.

John said: “Hartlepool is our home, it is where our business and our relationships were built.

“The local trade network is growing fast, and we saw the need for a hub that truly meets their pace and standards.

"We’re proud to be delivering just that.”

To celebrate the launch of the hub, Leader Trade is hosting a series of promotions and events throughout July.

This is set to include free breakfasts and coffee mornings, flash deals and clearance events, prize giveaways, bonus gifts for bulk orders and 10 per cent discounts on all first orders for new trade accounts.

John said: “These events are more than offers, they are an invitation to experience a new way of trading.

“We’re redefining what a trade hub should be, and it starts right here in Hartlepool.”