Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Community Grocery, in Caledonian Road, Hartlepool, has opened its doors to the public in a bid to help keep families fed as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

It also aims to bridge the gap between food banks and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Oxford Road Baptist Church, the Community Grocery aims to tackle food poverty in Hartlepool by providing affordable food for its members and giving them access to a range of support such as money management, healthy cooking classes and Christianity courses.

Community Grocery opens a new shop in Hartlepool to help keep families fed as the cost-of-living crisis continues. Based in Oxford Road Baptist Church, the Community Grocery aims to tackle food poverty in Hartlepool by providing affordable food for members and giving them access to support.

The Message Trust is running the store alongside Oxford Road Baptist Church and is the 20th shop to have opened in the UK, helping over 56,000 members.

The Message Trust is a Christian charity that helps to equip, train and serve communities across the UK.

The global chief executive and founder of The Message Trust, Andy Hawthorne, said: “Escalating prices are having a massive impact on everyone’s lives, but for many it’s made life so difficult that they are having to choose every day between heating or eating.

“We can’t stand by and do nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Bridging the gap between supermarkets and food banks, we’re here to make it easier for our members to put food on the table by reducing the cost of the weekly shop, whilst also providing them with support and courses too.”

The Community Grocery first started in 2020 in Greater Manchester after Mr Hawthorne and his team delivered 60,000 meals and food parcels to homes and families across Wythenshawe who would have otherwise struggled to put food on the table.

Community Grocery members can do a food shop from just £5 and can choose from a range of products including fresh produce, tinned goods, baked items, frozen food, sanitary products and household items.

Members also have access to a range of services including employment clubs, debt advice and cookery courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Dixon, the pastor at Oxford Road Baptist Church, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with The Message Trust in opening the Community Grocery and are excited to be able to support our local community in this way.

"We hope that it will make a real difference to the lives of many people."

The Community Grocery has a number of partner brands, including Tesco and Kingsmill, that donate products shops across the country so that members also have the opportunity to buy branded products.

The shop also offers a “pay-it-forward” scheme for families that are particularly struggling, giving people the option to pay for someone’s shop so that they do not have to.

The shop is open from 10am until 2pm from Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of food packages available for members, ranging from £5 for a 12 item shop to £12.50 for a 30 item shop.