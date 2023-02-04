After being derelict for four years, the distinctive Carlton Bingo building, in York Road, has finally been given a new lease of life.

A new food bank, selling food, clothes and flowers to people regardless of income, financial situation or occupation, is the first part of major plans.

The food bank, which is open from 10am until 7pm seven days a week, was launched by church minister Virginia Dyer, who moved from London to Hartlepool four years ago to support the town – a town she describes as “a lovely place”.

Virginia outside the former bingo hall.

She said: “If you look at the state of Hartlepool, it needs to feel an impact. It needs the perfect new beginning.”

Over the next decade, she hopes to create a thriving community hub for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Virginia, who is the building’s leaseholder, said: “This is quite a landmark building. It’s been here for decades. People know it as the Carlton Bingo Hall but we want to lift that name off and put a new one on.”

The cream-coloured building was previously the Essoldo Cinema before becoming a bingo hall in 1968.

Twelve full and part-time staff lost their jobs when Carlton closed the premises in December 2018.

Among the factors blamed for falling custom was the smoking ban more than a decade earlier.

Virginia said: “It’s been a whole new experience for me to be without my family and kids.”

She added: “But at this stage, you can see the mess in Hartlepool and for me personally, I would sacrifice my whole life for this town.”

Plans for the old bingo hall include arts and crafts, adult courses, hair and beauty services, religious gatherings and an area serving hot food and drinks.

Virginia said: “A lot of people are suffering but I need to help. I just need to help.”

Virginia is currently looking for new volunteers to help with the food bank and transformation of the building and is also open to discussions with potential investors.

She said: “I’ve sacrificed more than I ever have in my entire life because I see the potential in Hartlepool.”

