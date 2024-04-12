New parents invited to take part in Hartlepool charity event
The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) Hartlepool is hosting a free walk and talk event for the community on Monday, April 15, to learn more about the services it offers.
The walk will start at 10.30am at The Place in the Park, in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, and is expected to last around one and a half hours.
The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) launched in Hartlepool in January 2024 to provide a judgement-free space for new parents feeling anxious or isolated, struggling with their mental health and wellbeing or needing support with feeding their baby.
NCT Hartlepool’s infant feeding peer support lead, Anna Murray, said: “As a new parent, we know the breastfeeding journey can be challenging and sometimes very isolating.
"We want to encourage as many people in Hartlepool to come along on Monday to connect and share their journey so far.
"We are here to support every new parent, however they decide to feed their baby, including learning more about other types of feeding too.
"Caring for a baby can also have an impact on your mental health as a new parent and it can be difficult to open up about these feelings.
"Our support aims to improve emotional wellbeing and reduce isolation through our group and one-to-one sessions.
"These services are only made possible through our dedicated NCT-trained volunteers, so I’d invite anyone interested to attend to learn more about the role."
Trained volunteers provide trusted support, evidence-based information and signpost members to local support services.
NCT, the national charity for pregnancy, birth and early parenthood, was awarded funding from Hartlepool Borough Council to run trained peer-led infant feeding and perinatal mental health support across the community and in family hubs across the town.
The charity needs infant feeding peer supporters, who will be NCT-trained to offer infant feeding information and support at health visitor groups and other community groups.
For more information about the event or to support NCT, contact [email protected].
