Seaton Carew’s run-down Staincliffe Hotel is to be transformed after it was bought by a new owner.

The newly-formed Johnson Mcclurg Amateur Sport Foundation has purchased the former hotel, in Coronation Drive, which has been derelict now for a year and a half.

The new owners will set about renovating the building and using it as a training and administrative centre to support youth amateur sports development in the town.

It means the previous plans by Acland Homes to possibly demolish the Staincliffe and create 35 apartments will not go ahead.

A spokesperson for the Johnson Mcclurg Amateur Sport Foundation said: "We are a newly formed charitable foundation that has been set up to support the development of amateur sport for young people in the community and we have been able to acquire funds which has allowed us to purchase the Staincliffe building to renovate and use as training and admin centre for the charity.

“We are aware of the historic sentiments attached to the building for many people in the town and it has been left in a state of disrepair with significant damage internally and externally therefore the next few months will be concerned with making the building safe and secure and carrying out essential repairs.”

Following the sale of the building, new wooden boards have been put up to fence the site off for the renovation to take place.

The Charity Commission website states the foundation is being set up to encourage Hartlepool schoolchildren to participate in amateur sport through the making of grants to organisations.

It says the trustees will rely on the local authority's school games organiser to put forward the children who will take part, and they will also engage with local schools.

The Staincliffe, which dates back to 1869, was previously bought in 2023 by Acland Homes, which sought to redevelop it into apartments.

But it was put up for sale earlier this year after an investor withdrew due to a change in their circumstances.

The hotel, restaurant and bar was kept open by a local hospitality firm but closed at Christmas 2023 due to running costs.

Stephen Litherland, managing director at Acland Homes, said: “I wish the new ownership all the best with their new venture.”