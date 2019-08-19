New police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man Adam Thomas
Police have made a new appeal for help in tracing missing man Adam Thomas.
Adam, 21, was last seen at around 11pm on Saturday, August 17, at a property in Church Street, Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police launched an appeal for information on Sunday and have renewed their plea on Monday morning after they were unable to trace him. Officers are very concerned for his welfare and urge who may have seen Adam or may know of his whereabouts to contact them.
Adam is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with brown hair, which is now short compared to the length shown in the photograph. It is not known what Adam was wearing when he went missing although officers believe that he was wearing red shoes.Anyone with information regarding Adam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 141823.