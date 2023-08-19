The film, called Stripped Down, is being filmed on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, in a bid to raise awareness surrounding issues facing the NHS.

The finished production will be screened at 75 landmarks across the UK to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS and to show that “the NHS is a landmark of the UK”.

Stripped Down producer and director Carley Armstrong, said: “The film will be screened on a lorry with an LED screen attached to it and will make part of a wider activist campaign where we will be strategically informing the public of where we will be screened next.

Shot taken during the rehearsals of 'Stripped Down'.

"We are hoping that the project will attract a lot of media exposure alongside our documentary that we hope will be broadcast on television.”

This film is being made by Red Jay World and directed by its creator and executive producer Joshua Oliver.

Carley, who was born and raised in the North East, and Joshua met at a British Film Institute project and have since set up a company together, called True Moon Pictures, to raise money for future projects.

Carley said: “Ahead of the new studios opening in Sunderland and Hartlepool, I want to continue to produce films in the North East to bring more opportunities to the region and build more in the growth of film and TV productions in the North East.”

Shot taken during rehearsals for 'Stripped Down'.

Ten cast members are set to star in the film, which is being worked on by 30 crew members who are all local with strong links to the North-East film industry.

It is believed this weekend’s work will involve shooting dramatised scenes for the documentary.

The finished film will be edited in Montreal.

Red Jay World is something Carley hopes to continue to work on alongside her other projects in a bid to raise awareness of key and important matters of public interest.