New restaurant's owner donates hundreds to Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice
A businessman has supported Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice after helping one of his first customers.
Town restaurateur Darab Rezai who owns Twisted Ginger, in Church Square, donated £350 to the local charity after being approached by a potential customer who was suddenly in need of a venue after a booking issue elsewhere.
Mr Rezai, who was still preparing for the opening of Twisted Ginger, decided to open early for a private reservation.
The party spent £175 on the night, which he kindly matched before donating the entire sum to Alice House.
Hospice fundraising senior manager Julie Hildreth wished him best of luck on the new venture and said: “This is very generous and the money will be used to fund care and support to our patients and their families.
"It has been a really difficult time for charities so this kind of support is more valuable than ever.”
Support Alice House by emailing [email protected] or by calling (01429) 855544.