New restaurant's owner donates hundreds to Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice

Town restaurateur Darab Rezai who owns Twisted Ginger, in Church Square, donated £350 to the local charity after being approached by a potential customer who was suddenly in need of a venue after a booking issue elsewhere.

Mr Rezai, who was still preparing for the opening of Twisted Ginger, decided to open early for a private reservation.

The party spent £175 on the night, which he kindly matched before donating the entire sum to Alice House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darab Rezai donated over £300 to Alice House Hospice.

Hospice fundraising senior manager Julie Hildreth wished him best of luck on the new venture and said: “This is very generous and the money will be used to fund care and support to our patients and their families.

"It has been a really difficult time for charities so this kind of support is more valuable than ever.”

Support Alice House by emailing [email protected] or by calling (01429) 855544.