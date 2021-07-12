New restaurant's owner donates hundreds to Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice

A businessman has supported Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice after helping one of his first customers.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:45 am

Town restaurateur Darab Rezai who owns Twisted Ginger, in Church Square, donated £350 to the local charity after being approached by a potential customer who was suddenly in need of a venue after a booking issue elsewhere.

Mr Rezai, who was still preparing for the opening of Twisted Ginger, decided to open early for a private reservation.

The party spent £175 on the night, which he kindly matched before donating the entire sum to Alice House.

Darab Rezai donated over £300 to Alice House Hospice.

Hospice fundraising senior manager Julie Hildreth wished him best of luck on the new venture and said: “This is very generous and the money will be used to fund care and support to our patients and their families.

"It has been a really difficult time for charities so this kind of support is more valuable than ever.”

Support Alice House by emailing [email protected] or by calling (01429) 855544.

