New TV series seeks families from around Newcastle, willing to move for a better life..
Families who want a new life in a new location are needed for a television series.
By Sally Burton
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 11:04
Kate Humble is to host ‘Twice The Life for Half The Price’ for Channel 5 and is seeking participants.
The six-part series by Raise the Roof Productions, runs later this year, and helps families desperate to leave the rat race and transform their quality of life.
To apply, email: life@raisetheroofproductions.com