Newly-formed Hartlepool street dance crew crowned best beginners at North-East competition

Lil Punkz are 16 youngsters aged between nine and 13 and are part of the Karen Liddle’s School of Dance, in York Road.

They entered the North East Iconic Street Dance Competitions held at Sunderland’s Beacon of Light last month.

Despite only being properly formed in February of this year after Covid derailed things, and with only a few weeks to rehearse, Lil Punkz won first place in the 12 and under beginners category.

Lil Punkz in action at the competition.

Their two-minute routine which won over the judges was choreographed by their teacher Gil Parker, a former member of Hartlepool’s Ruff Diamond street dance crew.

Gil, 27, said: “It is a massive achievement for Karen Liddle's School of Dance given that it was the first time any of these children had danced in a street dance competition before.

"We tried to set up some dance crews before Covid then everything shut down. When we came back I decided to set up a street dance crew for the kids who have been attending street dance classes. Karen Liddle has been really supportive of the idea.

"We did six weeks of rehearsals which is a very short period of time, but we managed to get the routine together in that time and finish first which I was really pleased about.”

He added: “We worked really hard. They were all really professional.

"I think a lot of them were quite nervous but at the same time they were really excited to be there.

"And it was nice to see the kids having that type of fun.”

Gil passes on his street dancing skills in classes at the studios every Tuesday and Saturday with Lil Punkz getting together on Sunday’s to practice their routines.

Following their debut success in Sunderland, they are hoping to bring home more silverware when they compete at competitions in North Shields shortly and in Peterlee in July.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s in the future,” said Gil, who joined Ruff Diamond when he was 17.

