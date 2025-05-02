Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had a warning for Durham County Council staff after East Durham voters helped sweep his party to power in the local elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reform UK gained 65 of the authority’s 98 seats to assume overall control following the May 1 poll.

After the results were announced on Friday afternoon, Labour were the biggest losers on the council by losing 38 of their 42 seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the areas where their support dwindled was in their East Durham heartland.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a visit to The Big Club, in Newton Aycliffe, after his party seized control of Durham County Council.

They now only have one councillor – who himself only squeezed through by eight votes – across seven wards south of Seaham and with Reform UK taking the remaining 11 seats.

Speaking during a visit to Newton Aycliffe Big Club to celebrate with supporters, Mr Farage said: “I would advise anybody who’s working for Durham County Council on climate change initiatives or diversity, equity and inclusion or things that you go on working from home, I think you all better really be seeking alternative careers very, very quickly.

“We want to give council taxpayers better value for money. We want to reduce excessive expenditure. We want to find out who the long-term contracts are signed with and why, and reduce the scale of local government back to what it ought to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at The Big Club, in Newton Aycliffe, following his party's victory in the Durham County Council elections.

In the Blackhalls and Hesledens seat, veteran Labour councillor Rob Crute squeezed through as the ward’s only representative by just eight votes from Reform’s Gary Johnson.

In Castle Eden and Passfield, Scott Woodhouse was elected for Reform UK with more votes than the other five candidates.

Meanwhile, in Easington and Shotton, where three seats were contested, John Bailey, Howard William Brown and Louise Taylor all triumphed for Reform UK.

It was a similar story in Horden and Dene House with Dawn Bellingham and John Cottier clinching the two positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Peterlee, Dawn Saunders and Steven Franklin were victorious for Reform UK.

In Thornley and Wheatley Hill, Pamela Ann Askell won the only seat while her Reform UK colleagues Mary-Lynn Franklyn and Susan Husband took the two Trimdon and Wingate posts.