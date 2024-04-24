Stray Aid, which looks after and rehomes pets from the Hartlepool and Durham areas, is seeking permanent owners for these furry friends.
More information is available by contacting Stray Aid, which is based in Coxhoe, County Durham, via the contact details on its www.strayaid.org.uk/ website.
1. Ozzy
Ozzy is a six-year-old medium-sized male Staffordshire bull terrier. Photo: Stray Aid
2. Izzy
Izzy is 17 months old and a small female Border terrier-cross-French bulldog. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Max
Max is a seven-year-old neutered male short-haired domestic cat. Photo: Stray Aid
4. Nugget
Nugget is a 21-month-old small male pug cross dog. Photo: Stray Aid