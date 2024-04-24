Just some of the cats and dogs seeking their forever home.Just some of the cats and dogs seeking their forever home.
Nine cats and dogs seeking their forever home in Hartlepool

Can you provide a forever home for one of these cats and dogs?
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:47 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 13:59 BST

Stray Aid, which looks after and rehomes pets from the Hartlepool and Durham areas, is seeking permanent owners for these furry friends.

More information is available by contacting Stray Aid, which is based in Coxhoe, County Durham, via the contact details on its www.strayaid.org.uk/ website.

Ozzy is a six-year-old medium-sized male Staffordshire bull terrier.

Ozzy is a six-year-old medium-sized male Staffordshire bull terrier. Photo: Stray Aid

Izzy is 17 months old and a small female Border terrier-cross-French bulldog.

Izzy is 17 months old and a small female Border terrier-cross-French bulldog. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Max is a seven-year-old neutered male short-haired domestic cat.

Max is a seven-year-old neutered male short-haired domestic cat. Photo: Stray Aid

Nugget is a 21-month-old small male pug cross dog.

Nugget is a 21-month-old small male pug cross dog. Photo: Stray Aid

