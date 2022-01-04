Nine Hartlepool stories which made us smile in September 2021

In the latest chapter of our photographic review of 2021, here are nine of our favourite Hartlepool stories from September 2021.
1. Just potty
Hartlepool youngster Clodagh-Mae Cafferkey, three, repeated what her dad, Shaun Patrick Cafferkey, 36, managed to do 34 years earlier by getting a toilet seat stuck on her head.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Glad tidings
Jacky Sullivan, owner of Glady's Vintage Tearoom, celebrates after the Seaton Carew business is included on a list of the top 15 independent restaurants.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Team effort
Hartlepool woman Dawn Smith, 41, saw numbers attending her female mental health support group The Solace Seekers increase over four years from two to 30.
Photo: Jasmine Laverick Photography
4. Rocky return
Stone Age characters The Flintstones were among the fancy dress participants in the Headland Carnival raft race following its pandemic-enforced 2020 absence.
Photo: Kevin Brady