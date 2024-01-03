News you can trust since 1877
Nine new Hartlepool businesses to try in 2024

To celebrate the start of a new year, why not try one of these new businesses in Hartlepool?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:16 GMT

The Hartlepool Mail has put together a list of eateries, attractions and businesses that have recently opened to give you something new to try.

From rage rooms to curiosity shops, there is something for everyone.

The Last Call, in Club 3000 Bingo, Peterlee, opened at the end of 2023 after a £500,000 refurbishment of the site.

1. The Last Call, Peterlee

Rainbows & Randoms, in York Road, has been coined by its owner as "the happiest shop" and sells a range of new and pre-loved items including home decor, clothes, handmade jewellery, homeware and collectables.

2. Rainbows & Randoms, York Road, Hartlepool

Controlled Chaos is Hartlepool's first and only rage room, also featuring a paint splatter room.

3. Controlled Chaos, Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool

Glady's Vintage Tearoom also had a change of hands and is committed to serving traditional wartime food from its quirky cafe.

4. Glady's Vintage Tearoom, The Front, Seaton Carew

