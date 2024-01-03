To celebrate the start of a new year, why not try one of these new businesses in Hartlepool?
The Hartlepool Mail has put together a list of eateries, attractions and businesses that have recently opened to give you something new to try.
From rage rooms to curiosity shops, there is something for everyone.
1. The Last Call, Peterlee
The Last Call, in Club 3000 Bingo, Peterlee, opened at the end of 2023 after a £500,000 refurbishment of the site. Photo: Other, third party
2. Rainbows & Randoms, York Road, Hartlepool
Rainbows & Randoms, in York Road, has been coined by its owner as "the happiest shop" and sells a range of new and pre-loved items including home decor, clothes, handmade jewellery, homeware and collectables. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Controlled Chaos, Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool
Controlled Chaos is Hartlepool's first and only rage room, also featuring a paint splatter room. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Glady's Vintage Tearoom, The Front, Seaton Carew
Glady's Vintage Tearoom also had a change of hands and is committed to serving traditional wartime food from its quirky cafe. Photo: Frank Reid