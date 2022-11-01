Nine of the best pubs in and around Hartlepool according to the Good Beer Guide 2023
An annual guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has just been published and features a range of bars and pubs across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.
By Madeleine Raine
The Good Beer Guide features 4,500 pubs across the UK as selected by Camra members for “places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too”.
As our gallery here illustrates, there are nine bars in and around Hartlepool that feature in the guide’s 50th edition.
The full beer guide can be purchased for £16.99 at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/.
