Good Beer Guide 2023

Nine of the best pubs in and around Hartlepool according to the Good Beer Guide 2023

An annual guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has just been published and features a range of bars and pubs across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.

By Madeleine Raine
4 minutes ago

The Good Beer Guide features 4,500 pubs across the UK as selected by Camra members for “places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too”.

As our gallery here illustrates, there are nine bars in and around Hartlepool that feature in the guide’s 50th edition.

The full beer guide can be purchased for £16.99 at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/.

1. Billingham: Billingham Catholic Club

The Billingham Catholic Club is a Victorian mansion and former school that offers 150 different beers annually. The guide it is "a friendly club, where actively supporting the local community comes high on the agenda".

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Billingham: Crafty Cock

The new guide says: "This small, cosy bar offers a warm welcome, with friendly and knowledgeable bar staff. It serves three ales, including beers from local breweries, as well as an extensive gin menu."

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Hartlepool: Anchor Tap Room and Bottle Shop

Before becoming a pub and bottle shop, the Anchor Tap served as Camerons Brewery's visitor centre. Now it stocks the brewery's special beers as well as an array of limited edition and continental bottles.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Hartlepool: The Fishermans Arms

The Fishermans Arms - or "The Fish" to its many friends - is a Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) award winner recognised by the council for its charitable support of the community.

Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool
