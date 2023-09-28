News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Anchor Tap and Bottle Shop, The Pickled Parson, Billingham Catholic Club and The 9 Anchors.

Nine of the best pubs in and around Hartlepool according to the Good Beer Guide 2024

The annual Good Beer Guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has just been published and features a range of bars and pubs across Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST

The Good Beer Guide features 4,500 pubs, bars and breweries across the UK as selected by CAMRA members for “places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too.”

The new Good Beer Guide has a foreword by Iron Maiden lead singer and brewer Bruce Dickinson and an Iron Maiden-inspired cover.

The full beer guide can be purchased for £15.99 at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/.

This former flower shop was converted into a micropub in 2017 and has since been a popular amongst locals. With sandstone walls and furniture made out of driftwood, this pub has a lot of ambience.

1. Seaton Carew: The 9 Anchors

This former flower shop was converted into a micropub in 2017 and has since been a popular amongst locals. With sandstone walls and furniture made out of driftwood, this pub has a lot of ambience. Photo: Frank Reid

Before becoming a pub and bottle shop, the Anchor Tap served as Camerons Brewery's visitor centre. Now it stocks the brewery's special beers as well as an array of limited edition and continental bottles.

2. Hartlepool: Anchor Tap Room and Bottle Shop

Before becoming a pub and bottle shop, the Anchor Tap served as Camerons Brewery's visitor centre. Now it stocks the brewery's special beers as well as an array of limited edition and continental bottles. Photo: Frank Reid

This is the second micropub in the country and is now celebrating 14 years of continuous recognition by the Good Beer Guide. Adhering to original micropub norms, there is no lager, no spirits and no bar.

3. Hartlepool: Rat Race Ale House

This is the second micropub in the country and is now celebrating 14 years of continuous recognition by the Good Beer Guide. Adhering to original micropub norms, there is no lager, no spirits and no bar. Photo: Stu Norton

The Fishermans Arms, also known as The Fish, is a friendly, one-room pub that serves three changing beers. This pub hosts regular open mic nights, live music and a weekly Sunday night quiz.

4. Hartlepool Headland: The Fishermans Arms

The Fishermans Arms, also known as The Fish, is a friendly, one-room pub that serves three changing beers. This pub hosts regular open mic nights, live music and a weekly Sunday night quiz. Photo: Frank Reid

