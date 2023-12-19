News you can trust since 1877
Choosing somewhere to get a takeaway can be difficult.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Dec 2023, 15:55 GMT

Here then are nine of the best in Hartlepool according to Google Reviews.

Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Napoli Wood Fired Pizza has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and 237 reviews. One customer said: "Quite easily the best pizza around."

1. Napoli Wood Fired Pizza, The Front, Seaton Carew

Napoli Wood Fired Pizza has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and 237 reviews. One customer said: "Quite easily the best pizza around." Photo: Frank Reid

Golden City Chinese Takeaway has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 43 reviews. One customer said: "Best Chinese food I have had."

2. Golden City Chinese Takeaway, Park Road

Golden City Chinese Takeaway has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 43 reviews. One customer said: "Best Chinese food I have had." Photo: Frank Reid

Manjaros Express has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and 107 reviews. One customer said: "The best parmo I have ever tasted."

3. Manjaros Express, Catcote Road

Manjaros Express has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and 107 reviews. One customer said: "The best parmo I have ever tasted." Photo: Frank Reid

Serving traditional fish and chips since 1952, this takeaway has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 276 reviews.

4. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner

Serving traditional fish and chips since 1952, this takeaway has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 276 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

