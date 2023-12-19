Choosing somewhere to get a takeaway can be difficult.
Here then are nine of the best in Hartlepool according to Google Reviews.
Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. Napoli Wood Fired Pizza, The Front, Seaton Carew
Napoli Wood Fired Pizza has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and 237 reviews. One customer said: "Quite easily the best pizza around." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Golden City Chinese Takeaway, Park Road
Golden City Chinese Takeaway has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 43 reviews. One customer said: "Best Chinese food I have had." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Manjaros Express, Catcote Road
Manjaros Express has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating and 107 reviews. One customer said: "The best parmo I have ever tasted." Photo: Frank Reid
4. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner
Serving traditional fish and chips since 1952, this takeaway has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 276 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid