Choosing somewhere to get a takeaway can be difficult.
Here then are nine of the best in Hartlepool according to Tripadvisor ratings.
Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
Undefined: readMore
1. Collage Maker-28-Dec-2022-01.59-PM.jpg
Nine of the best takeaways in Hartlepool according to Tripadvisor.
Photo: Madeleine Raine
2. 1. Spices, Navigation Point
Spices earned a score of 4 out of 5 based on 357 reviews. One customer said it is "definitely a must go" while another described it as a "gem of a place."
Photo: Frank Reid
3. 2. Masala Lounge, York Road
Masala Lounge received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 155 reviews. One customer described it as "a little gem" and another as "the best in town by a long shot."
Photo: Frank Reid
4. 3. The Balti, Murray Street
The Balti has earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 78 reviews. One customer said: "The food is super." Another said: "The best curry house in the world...end of discussion."
Photo: Frank Reid