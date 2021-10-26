Nine photos of Hartlepool gig-goers having the best time at Shaun Ryder's Black Grape show at the Borough Hall

Saturday night, October 23, saw Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape perform at the Hartlepool Borough Hall, in a line-up featuring Hartlepool musician Michael Gallagher, as well as James Leonard Hewitson, Leopard Rays, Ocean Floor, Madeleine Smyth, Marines and Tay Temple.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “Following everything that Hartlepool has been through during the pandemic, it was great to see the return of live music to the Borough Hall and we were especially pleased to give a platform to showcase some of our excellent local musical talent too.”