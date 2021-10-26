SHaun Ryder's Black Grape headlined the Borough Hall Festival on Saturday, October 23./ Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

Nine photos of Hartlepool gig-goers having the best time at Shaun Ryder's Black Grape show at the Borough Hall

Live music is back and Hartlepool is making the most of it.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 5:23 pm

Saturday night, October 23, saw Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape perform at the Hartlepool Borough Hall, in a line-up featuring Hartlepool musician Michael Gallagher, as well as James Leonard Hewitson, Leopard Rays, Ocean Floor, Madeleine Smyth, Marines and Tay Temple.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “Following everything that Hartlepool has been through during the pandemic, it was great to see the return of live music to the Borough Hall and we were especially pleased to give a platform to showcase some of our excellent local musical talent too.”

Soak in the atmosphere of the event in our gallery below.

1. Headline act

Black Grape Shaun Ryder headlined at the Hartlepool Borough Hall.

Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

2. A night to remember

Music fans had the best time at the gig.

Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

Black Grape took to the stage at Hartlepool Borough Hall on Saturday, October 23.

Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

4. Great performance

Black Grape were the first band to be announced in the line-up for the event in Septemeber.

Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

