Nine photos to mark 15 years since Hartlepool United clinched promotion at Wycombe Wanderers

Striker Richie Barker scored the only goal at Wycombe Wanderers to delight the travelling blue and white army.
Relive the 2007 scenes from Adam Park thanks to Mail photographer Frank Reid’s picture gallery.
After a promising return to the Football League this term, here’s hoping similar scenes will be repeated 12 months from now.
1. Wandering away
David Foley attempts to escape two Wycombe players.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. That's Rich
Richie Barker was the hero among heroes with the only goal.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Going up
Hartlepool United players and officials leap from the bench as the final whistle is blown at Wycombe.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Adams family
Richie Barker celebrates with the travelling Pools fans at full time at Adams Park.
Photo: JPIMedia