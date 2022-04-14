Just four of our pictures from Hartlepool United's promotion party at Wycombe Wanderers on April 14, 2007.

Nine photos to mark 15 years since Hartlepool United clinched promotion at Wycombe Wanderers

April 14 marks 15 years since Hartlepool United last secured promotion from League Two.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:45 am

Striker Richie Barker scored the only goal at Wycombe Wanderers to delight the travelling blue and white army.

Relive the 2007 scenes from Adam Park thanks to Mail photographer Frank Reid’s picture gallery.

After a promising return to the Football League this term, here’s hoping similar scenes will be repeated 12 months from now.

1. Wandering away

David Foley attempts to escape two Wycombe players.

2. That's Rich

Richie Barker was the hero among heroes with the only goal.

3. Going up

Hartlepool United players and officials leap from the bench as the final whistle is blown at Wycombe.

4. Adams family

Richie Barker celebrates with the travelling Pools fans at full time at Adams Park.

