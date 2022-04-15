Nine pictures of Good Friday fish and chip queues and customers in Hartlepool

Diners tucked into tasty fish, crispy chips, mushy peas and scraps at chippies across the town with many heading to the coast.

Many shops had queues out the door and down the street.

Our photographer Kevin Brady was out and about to meet the hungry hoards enjoying their dinner outside.

Scroll on to see our selection of mouth-watering pictures.

Family time by the sea Enjoying their fish and chips was Michael, Rachel, Jade (five) and Toby (one) of Stockton, at Seaton Carew on Good Friday.

A long queue for the Almighty Cod on The Front at Seaton Carew on Good Friday.

This family enjoying their fish and chips on Good Friday at the bus station in Seaton Carew.

Rhys Hope and Isha Wood with their dog Fendi tuck in at Seaton Carew.