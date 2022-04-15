People were out in large numbers for traditional Good Friday fish and chips.

Nine pictures of Good Friday fish and chip queues and customers in Hartlepool

Fish and chip shops across Hartlepool enjoyed a roaring trade on Good Friday.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:04 pm
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:48 pm

Diners tucked into tasty fish, crispy chips, mushy peas and scraps at chippies across the town with many heading to the coast.

Many shops had queues out the door and down the street.

Our photographer Kevin Brady was out and about to meet the hungry hoards enjoying their dinner outside.

Scroll on to see our selection of mouth-watering pictures.

1. Family time by the sea

Enjoying their fish and chips was Michael, Rachel, Jade (five) and Toby (one) of Stockton, at Seaton Carew on Good Friday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Happy to wait

A long queue for the Almighty Cod on The Front at Seaton Carew on Good Friday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Feeding the family

This family enjoying their fish and chips on Good Friday at the bus station in Seaton Carew.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Al fresco fish and chips

Rhys Hope and Isha Wood with their dog Fendi tuck in at Seaton Carew.

Photo: Kevin Brady

