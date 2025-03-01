Looking for somewhere to go for Pancake Day?Looking for somewhere to go for Pancake Day?
Nine places to enjoy pancakes in Hartlepool on Shrove Tuesday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
Pancake day is just around the corner on Tuesday, March 4, and promises to be as sweet as ever.

Are you in the mood for pancakes but don’t want to make any yourself? Here are nine places in Hartlepool offering pancakes for hungry customers.

The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Google with 257 reviews.

1. The Copper Kettle, Park Road

The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Google with 257 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Lyla Belle's has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 279 reviews.

2. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park

Lyla Belle's has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 279 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Gelato Jo Jo has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google with 886 reviews.

3. Gelato Jo Jo, The Front, Seaton Carew

Gelato Jo Jo has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google with 886 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

OK Diner has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Google with 1,600 reviews.

4. OK Diner, A19 Southbound

OK Diner has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Google with 1,600 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

