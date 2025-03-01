Are you in the mood for pancakes but don’t want to make any yourself? Here are nine places in Hartlepool offering pancakes for hungry customers.
1. The Copper Kettle, Park Road
The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Google with 257 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park
Lyla Belle's has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 279 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Gelato Jo Jo, The Front, Seaton Carew
Gelato Jo Jo has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google with 886 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
4. OK Diner, A19 Southbound
OK Diner has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating on Google with 1,600 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
