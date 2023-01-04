Do you enjoy the crunch of snow underneath your feet while out for a winter stroll?
From Seaton Snook Stroll to Greatham and Hart. From coast to countryside. These are just some of the local walks suitable for a wide range of ages and abilities.
1. 1. Seaton Snook Stroll
This walkway is just a stone's throw away from Seaton Carew Beach and gives walkers an insight into the town's history and wildlife.
Photo: Madeleine Raine
2. 2. Blue Lagoon
Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a winter's day.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. 3. Three village ramble
This five-mile three village ramble begins at Summerhill Visitor Centre before passing through Dalton Piercy, Elwick and ending in Hart.
Photo: Madeleine Raine
4. 4. Headland Walk
From the Heugh Gun Battery to Fish Sands beach, this short walk takes you along the sea front and past a statue of Andy Capp himself.
Photo: Frank Reid