Clockwise from top left: Dalton Piercy, Blue Lagoon, the Headland and Seaton Snook Stroll.

Nine scenic walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool this winter

Do you enjoy the crunch of snow underneath your feet while out for a winter stroll?

By Madeleine Raine
2 hours ago

From Seaton Snook Stroll to Greatham and Hart. From coast to countryside. These are just some of the local walks suitable for a wide range of ages and abilities.

1. 1. Seaton Snook Stroll

This walkway is just a stone's throw away from Seaton Carew Beach and gives walkers an insight into the town's history and wildlife.

Photo: Madeleine Raine

2. 2. Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is the perfect walk for a winter's day.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. 3. Three village ramble

This five-mile three village ramble begins at Summerhill Visitor Centre before passing through Dalton Piercy, Elwick and ending in Hart.

Photo: Madeleine Raine

4. 4. Headland Walk

From the Heugh Gun Battery to Fish Sands beach, this short walk takes you along the sea front and past a statue of Andy Capp himself.

Photo: Frank Reid

