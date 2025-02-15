Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow is not likely to fall in Hartlepool today despite predictions made by the Met Office just yesterday.

The Met Office has retracted its earlier forecast for snow and ice in Hartlepool today (Saturday, February 15), which was expected to hit the town between 6am and 2pm.

Temperatures are also expected to be slightly warmer at three degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The coast can expect quite a bit of mist and rain from 8pm.