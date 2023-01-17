News you can trust since 1877
North East barber continues Christmas tradition with hair cuts for the homeless

A North East barber has continued a Christmas tradition by giving hair cuts to homeless and vulnerable people in the region.

By James Harrison
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 5:27pm

Hassan Hawleri has been cutting hair for those most in need on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last six years.

For Hassan, who owns Red Sea3 Barbers in Wheatley Hill, giving haircuts to those in need across the festive period is his way of giving back.

And the barber, who says has also experienced homelessness himself, has no plans to hang up his charity scissors any time soon and intends to continue his initiative in future years.

Hassan Hawleri has made a Christmas tradition of giving hair cuts to the homeless. Picture: Hassan Hawleri.
"It’s hard when you’re homeless, people haven’t got the money for hair cuts or even for enough food.

"I think it’s the best thing I can do to help and they are over the moon with it.

"You have to help people if you can - some people help food banks, some people give to charity, some people give haircuts.”

North East