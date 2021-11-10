North-East charity walkers pass by Hartlepool as part of marathon fundraising effort

40-year-old Northumberland man, Leigh Walker, set out on his marathon hike from Haverhill, Suffolk, more than a week ago.

The ex-Pegswood resident and a companion fundraiser walked approximately 250 miles, finally reaching their Wallsend destination on Saturday, November 6.

The pair undertook the journey in aid of the Jessica Sarcoma Awareness charity, which supports children and teenagers with cancer and other terminal conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Walker (left) and Paul Connolly en route to Wallsend last week.

Part of the £4,500 raised from the walk will also go towards the Jack Fieldhouse Recovery Fund and the RVI children's cancer ward.

They passed through Hartlepool en route to Durham and Chester-Le-Street, before eventually arriving at the Wallsend Miners’ Club to attend an annual charity event.

Residents may have seen them along the way on the morning of Saturday, November 6, with passersby – including workers at a Chester-Le-Street BP station – pictured cheering the determined walkers on and providing snack fuel.

Leigh Walker (left) and Paul Connolly reached the Angel of the North on Saturday, after passing Hartlepool and Durham.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.